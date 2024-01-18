Celebrate the Super Bowl in Sin City with These Star-Studded Parties and Events

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Even those who aren’t NFL fans find themselves picking teams, attending parties, and at the very least enjoying the commercials. This year is going to be even bigger. The Big Game is coming to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada marking the first time the event has taken place in Sin City. As a result, plenty of parties and events will take place throughout Super Bowl Weekend in Vegas.

The parties and events start on Wednesday, February 7, and continue until Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, February 11. Events include concerts, bar parties, standup comedy, and much more. This may be the only time fans can catch Post Malone, Luke Combs, and Bill Burr in one weekend without boarding a plane or planning too far in advance.

Super Bowl Week Parties and Events

Folks in Las Vegas know how to party. With the Super Bowl coming to town, they’re pulling out all the stops. This year, SB weekend starts on Wednesday at the Foundation Room in the Las Vegas House of Blues. Fred Minnick & Friends Big Game Bourbon featuring Tom Sandoval as a celebrity bartender gets the week started. The event will also include live music. Performers will be announced at a later date.

FHM and Babes in Toyland are hosting the Third Annual Playmakers Super Bowl Party. This event takes place on Thursday at the Azlo Lounge and Pool at Sahara Las Vegas. DJ Shift and DJ Stephi K will spin. Special guests and the event’s headliner are to be announced later.

If a party with DJs isn’t your thing, Steve Aoki is performing at the OMNIA Nightclub in Vegas on Thursday. Additionally, Fat Joe will be doing a show at TAO Nightclub the same night.

Super Bowl Weekend

Sin City will crank up the heat starting Friday with a series of star-studded events.

Bud Light’s Backyard Tour takes place at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. It will feature performances from Zach Bryan and Leon Bridges.

Post Malone will headline the One Party presented by Uber at Fontainebleau.

Spotify will provide support and music to the Fanduel Party at LIV at Fontainebleau. They’ll announce the lineup at a later date.

BetMGM’s Big Game Bash takes place at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club on Friday in the MGM Grand. Superstar comedian Bill Burr will headline. The party continues on Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Luke Combs will headline Saturday’s event.

Lil Jon is doing a DJ set at the Marquee Nightclub. Tyga will also be performing on Friday night. Catch his set at Hakkasan Nightclub.

The parties and events leading up to the Super Bowl continue on Saturday. The Chainsmokers and Kygo will perform at XS Nightclub in Wynn Las Vegas for Sports Illustrated the Party.

Earlier in the day, the Michelob ULTRA Country Club takes over Topgolf in Vegas. It will be an all-star celebrity golf shoot-out with performances by Lil Wayne and T-Pain.

Head to the Keep Memory Alive Event Center Saturday afternoon for Taste of the NFL. Celebrity chefs Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Time Love, Lasheeda Perry, and Mark Butcher will curate the menu. Proceeds from the event benefit GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger Fund.

Later that night, Nelly will perform at Marquee Nightclub.

Then, on Super Bowl Sunday, there’s only one place to be. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate takes place behind the High Roller and the LINQ Promenade. Dustin Lynch and Diplo will perform.

