“This Is a Call”: Foo Fighters to Headline Washington, D.C., Concert Calling for Fair Healthcare Prices

Foo Fighters will play their first U.S. concert of the year on Tuesday, March 5, in Washington, D.C., and it’s for a good cause. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will headline the 2024 Power to the Patients Concert, a private event that seeks to promote fair and affordable prices for healthcare.

The concert will be hosted by Power to the Patients, a non-profit organization fighting for true price transparency from the U.S. healthcare system.

“When we were asked by Power to the Patients to help raise awareness of the need for transparency in healthcare pricing, we immediately said yes,” Foo Fighters said in a joint statement. “People suffering from illness and injury shouldn’t have to worry about being bankrupted by surprise charges for their treatment.”

The intimate concert will be attended by an audience that will include lawmakers, government officials, and members of their staff. Hip-hop legends Chuck D and Fat Joe also will be in attendance at the show.

Other Supporters of Power to the Patients

Other artists who have supported Power to the Patients include Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Wyclef Jean, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Valerie June, and Everclear.

Renowned graphic artist Shepard Fairey has designed the poster for the upcoming concert. You can check out a video on YouTube featuring Jelly Roll, Wilson, and Valerie June talking about the initiative.

Foo Fighters’ 2024 Tour Plans

Foo Fighters’ 2024 U.S. tour schedule will kick off with a series of concerts in May. The trek begins with a May 1 show in Dallas. Dave Grohl and company also will be performing on May 3 at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, May 5 at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, and May 11 at the Welcome to Rockville fest in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Foos also have concerts lined up on May 7 and May 9 in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, respectively.

In addition, the band has plans to visit the U.K. and mainland Europe in June and July. After that, Foo Fighters have a run of U.S. stadium shows mapped out from mid-July to mid-August.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

