Foo Fighters Release Highly-Anticipated New Comedy-Horror Film ‘Studio 666’; Dave Grohl Talks Getting Electrocuted

Famed rock band Foo Fighters have released their highly-anticipated new comedy-horror film, Studio 666.

The film is screaming into theaters and fans can find showtimes via the film’s official website.

The band shared the news on Twitter, writing, “The wait is over! @foofighters give us #Studio666Movie! Only in theatres starting TOMORROW! Get tickets NOW: https://studio666movie.com“

The band’s frontman and star of the film, Dave Grohl, has been doing a big press tour for the film, including appearing on late-night shows and the popular YouTube show, Hot Ones. Check out a clip from that appearance below, along with a trailer for the new film below.

In the Hot Ones episode, Grohl talks about actually getting electrocuted on stage while being wet from a pool and later pushing his guitar pedal. Check out the interview (at the 12-min mark here) in which Grohl says, “I got electrocuted once on stage, for real. We played some fucking corporate gig for Dr. Martens in Las Vegas [at] some hotel, and there was a pool, and the stage was right by this pool. I thought it would be funny [to] invite the whole audience into the pool with me during this jam.

“I fucking jumped into the pool, and the whole audience follows me into the pool, and we’re all kind of partying. Then, I go back onstage, someone hands me my guitar, and I step on my distortion pedal and [Grohl mimics beings electrocuted]. It was, like, actual electrocution! That sucked.”

According to the band, Studio 666 is about the rock group setting out to record a new record—but they find themselves inside a haunted studio mansion. Panic and madness ensue.

Foo Fighters hit Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently and talked about the movie, saying how much fun and how weird it was to shoot.

The band has also been releasing a soundtrack for the movie with songs attributed to the fictional band, Dream Widow, which haunts the studio mansion as the Foo Fighters are working.

Earlier this month, the band released a new single, “March of the Insane,” from the movie under the fictional band name Dream Widow. Check that song out below.

While the exact musicians to play on the new track are officially unknown, it’s clear Foo’s frontman Dave Grohl had a major hand.

Worship the unholy spirit, the throaty Grohl growls, pray to the god of the dead.

“The premise of the movie is that we move into this house, I have writer’s block, I’m totally uninspired, I can’t come up with anything,” Grohl told Howard Stern of the film. “And I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go into the basement, I find this tape by a band from 25 years ago that recorded there. And there’s this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then, whatever, all hell breaks loose.”