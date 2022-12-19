Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and Judd Apatow Cover “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears for New Hanukkah Sessions

For the third year in a row, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and musical pal Greg Kurstin are celebrating Hanukkah with their annual week of covers known as their Hanukkah Sessions.

Each year, the duo celebrates songs written by Jewish artists.

This year, the duo kicked off their traditional week of covers by performing a rendition of “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears, getting a little help from movie producer Judd Apatow.

Grohl and Kurstin recorded their performances for the sessions in front of a live studio audience at Largo in Los Angeles earlier this month. Reportedly, other performances this year include offerings from P!NK, Violet Grohl, Beck, Karen O, Jack Black, and Kyle Gass. Proceeds from the Hanukkah Sessions will go to the Anti-Defamation League.

In 2020, the first-annual Hanukkah Sessions included covers of songs by the Beastie Boys, Drake, Peaches, Bob Dylan, the Velvet Underground, and more. Last year, Grohl and Kurstin performed songs by Lisa Loeb, Ramones, Barry Manilow, Van Halen, Amy Winehouse, Billy Joel, The Clash, and KISS.

The first two seasons are all available to stream on all DSPs. Check out Night One 2023 below.

Check back with American Songwriter for an update on the latest from Grohl and Kurstin and their Hanukkah Sessions.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images