Rolling Stones Members Pay Tribute to Late Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff: “The Sweetest Voice, the Sweetest Soul”

The world lost one of the great reggae artists this past week when Jimmy Cliff died at age 81. Cliff’s passing was announced on Monday, November 24, in a message posted on his social media pages by his wife, who reported that the singer/songwriter died after suffering a seizure while battling pneumonia.

Cliff is best known for starring in and contributing songs to the soundtrack of the acclaimed 1972 Jamaican film The Harder They Come. The movie and its soundtrack are credited with helping to popularize reggae around the world.

Many fellow music artists have offered up tributes to Jimmy, including Rolling Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood.

Jagger posted a message on his X page that reads, “So sad to lose the beautiful voice of Jamaica, Jimmy Cliff.” The note is accompanied by a photo of Mick and Jimmy laughing together.

So sad to lose the beautiful voice of Jamaica, Jimmy Cliff. pic.twitter.com/npUJ5KBSb2 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 25, 2025

Richards, who’s love of reggae music is well known, wrote in a message on his social media pages, “Farewell Jimmy, I was in Jamaica when [The] Harder They Come was in every cinema on the island. You could feel the pride … and the love for Jimmy everywhere. The sweetest voice, the sweetest soul. His music will live with us forever! Heartfelt condolences to his family!

One love, Keith.”

Wood, meanwhile, posted a note on his own socials that reads, “Very sad news, bless Jimmy Cliff. I made an album with … Jimmy in Kingston, Jamaica – a song called ‘Peace Officer’ among others xx.”

Richards’ and Woods’ homages both feature black-and-white photos of them with Cliff taken at the same time. The pic posted with Keith’s tribute also features late Rolling Stones touring saxophonist Bobby Keys.

Cliff’s Collaborations with Rolling Stones Members

Wood played guitar on two tracks on Cliff’s 1982 album Special, the aforementioned “Peace Officer” and “Keep On Dancing.”

Jimmy, meanwhile, contributed backing vocals to The Rolling Stones’ 1986 cover of the 1984 reggae song “Too Rude.” The Stones’ rendition was featured on the band’s Dirty Work album. The original version of “Too Rude” was titled “Winsome,” and was written and recorded by Jamaican reggae artist Half Pint, a.k.a. Lindon Roberts. It was a No. 1 hit in Jamaica in 1983.

Richards recorded a cover of Cliff’s classic title song from The Harder They Come in 1978. He released it as the B-side of a holiday single that featured his rendition of Chuck Berry’s classic 1958 Christmas tune “Run Rudolph Run” as the A-side.

(Photo by Cassandra Hannagan/WireImage; Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)