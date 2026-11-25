Michael Giles, the founding drummer King Crimson, died on Nov. 23, the band announced. He was 84. No details about Giles’ death were immediately available.

The visionary drummer and composer was born in England in 1942. It was there that he began his musical career, first forming Giles, Giles and Fripp with his brother, Peter Giles, and their friend, Robert Fripp, in 1967.

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A year after their founding, the band released The Cheerful Insanity of Giles, Giles and Fripp. That LP laid the foundation for what would later become King Crimson.

Eventually, alongside Fripp, Greg Lake, Ian McDonald, and Peter Sinfield, Giles founded King Crimson. The band described themselves as “one of the most innovative and influential bands in the history of progressive music.”

In their post announcing Giles’ death, the band went on to remember the late drummer for his “extraordinary rhythmic imagination, musical sensitivity, and highly inventive approach to drumming.”

In a post earlier this year in honor of Giles’ birthday, Fripp described his one-time bandmate as “outstanding,” further noting that, in 1969,” he was “arguably the most exciting and original drummer in rock.” McDonald, meanwhile, said that Giles’ “witty and inventive drumming never failed to support and inspire me in my playing.”

Giles’ talents were most notably seen on King Crimson’s 1969 debut album, In the Court of the Crimson King.

Giles departed the band after that release. However, he returned as a session musician for their sophomore LP, In the Wake of Poseidon.

What to Know About Michael Giles

In the years that followed, Giles teamed up with McDonald, a fellow King Crimson alum, to record and release McDonald and Giles. Giles also worked as a session musician, playing alongside acts including Steve Winwood, Bryan Ferry, Leo Sayer, and Anthony Phillips.

Additionally, Giles released a solo album and formed bands including Michael Giles MAD Band and the 21st Century Schizoid Band. The latter group reunited Giles with former King Crimson musicians to celebrate and perform the band’s early repertoire.

Most recently, Giles released Shadows / Solo and Giles & Muir in Dorset / Giles & Pert in Dorset. Both projects further revealed “the remarkable breadth and depth of his musical creativity,” the band said.

“Michael’s originality, musical curiosity and uncompromising commitment to creative freedom challenged conventions and inspired generations of musicians around the world,” the band said. “He leaves behind an extraordinary musical legacy, and his unique contribution to the evolution of progressive music will never be forgotten.”

Giles is survived by five children, multiple grandchildren, and two siblings.

Photo by Willie Christie/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images