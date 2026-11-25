Although 2026 wasn’t over just yet, the ACM Awards already looked ahead to the new year. And it seemed that the new year would bring some new changes to how the Academy of Country Music gauged success. Already announcing the submission and voting timeline for artists and songwriters, the ACM Awards added some language to New Artist of the Year that would expand the category. It didn’t stop there, as both Song and Songwriter of the Year were also getting some major changes.

Starting with Songwriter of the Year, the category decided to add a little more room for its writers who truly left their mark on country music. When it came to the category, a panel of songwriters, producers, and publishers voted on who they believed deserved the award. But starting in 2027, the ACM Awards planned to expand the limit of nominees from five songwriters to 10.

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As for New Artists of the Year, singers needed to have released a single that reached the top 50 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs or the Mediabase Country charts. And that wasn’t all. It had to come during the promotion of the artist’s debut or sophomore album. But according to the new definition, it would be “presented to a country music individual artist, duo, or group who gains initial notoriety and demonstrates significant creative growth and development in overall consumption or chart activity, live performance, and/or national media recognition during the eligibility period.”

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ACM Awards Embracing “Global Reach Of Country Music”

With the music industry drastically changing over recent years, the ACM Awards hoped to embrace that change. And looking at the Song of the Year category, those changes featured “newly created compositions recognized as distinct copyrighted works, including those that incorporate elements of existing songs while contributing to substantial original songwriting.”

It wasn’t all about change at the 2027 ACM Awards. The organization also added a new category, International Event of the Year. To be eligible, the Academy of Country Music noted, “This award is presented to an outstanding country music festival, fair, or rodeo held outside the United States.”

For ACM CEO Andy Schuon, the change was a promising move for artists and country music. “As our genre continues to grow and reach audiences around the world, it’s important that our awards evolve alongside it. From updated new artist of the year criteria that recognize the unique paths emerging artists take to build their careers, to the introduction of international event of the year and refinements to our industry categories, these updates reflect the breadth, momentum and global reach of country music today.”

Announcing new changes and new categories, don’t miss the 2027 ACM Awards, airing on May 16, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)