After a career that spanned nearly four decades, Alan Jackson walked off the stage one last time in June. And going back to where it all started, there was no place more fitting to celebrate Jackson’s historic career than at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. But sadly, with it marking the end of the road for Jackson, Nissan Stadium couldn’t hold every fan who supported the country icon over the years. That’s why he decided to release a live album of that special night. Getting fans excited for its upcoming release, Jackson offered a taste with “Drive (For Daddy Gene).”

The latest release, Alan Jackson: The Last Show “One More for the Road – The Finale,” featured more than just the country star.. Throughout the show, an all-star lineup honored Jackson. That list included Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Lee Ann Womack, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, and many more.

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And to make it even better, Jackson made some country music history that night. Revealing the final numbers, the concert grossed an impressive $34.7 million. That became one of the highest-grossing concerts in history. For those wanting to celebrate alongside Jackson, the special live album will hit streaming platforms on December 4.

[RELATED: 5 Timeless Alan Jackson Songs That Aren’t “Chattahoochee”]

Alan Jackson Releases Live Album And TV Special

But wait – there’s more! Just a few days after the album’s release, NBC will air the concert as a TV special. Scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, December 8, on NBC, the concert film will give fans a front-row seat to Jackson’s emotional farewell.

Sharing “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” on YouTube, the track already climbed over 46,000 views. But that was just the latest numbers from a song centered on Jackson’s own father, Eugene Jackson. When writing the song for his 2002 album, Drive, the lyrics centered on the cherished memories of driving around the country in an old truck. And while he eventually lost his father, he shared that tradition with his own children. But this time, it was a Jeep in a pasture.

Full ‘Alan Jackson: The Last Show’ Tracklist

Peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart, “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” was just one of the 25 songs highlighted on the album. Looking at the tracklist for Alan Jackson: The Last Show “One More for the Road – The Finale,” it featured:

“Gone Country” 2. “I Don’t Even Know Your Name” 3. “Livin’ On Love” 4. “Summertime Blues” 5. “Midnight in Montgomery” 6. “The Blues Man” 7. “Who’s Cheatin’ Who” 8. “Here in the Real World” 9. “Wanted” 10. “I’d Love You All Over Again” 11. “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” 12. “The Older I Get” 13. “Designated Drinker” (with George Strait) 14. “Murder on Music Row” (with George Strait) 15. “Little Bitty” 16. “Country Boy” 17. “Good Time” 18. “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” 19. “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” 20. “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” 21. “Remember When” 22. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” 23. “Chattahoochee” 24. “Mercury Blues” 25. “Where I Come From”

Jackson might have performed his final concert, but the songs that made him a household name were far from finished. From his earliest hits to the songs that became part of fans’ lives, the farewell served as a reminder of why his music was timeless.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)