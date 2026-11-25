With families ready to sit down and share a festive meal on Thanksgiving Day, the NFL prepared to kick off a lineup of hard-hitting games that included the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys, and more. But before getting their first bite of turkey, the NFL decided to celebrate early with a game on Thanksgiving Eve. That’s right, getting started early, here are all the details about tonight’s game, who will be performing during halftime, and how to watch.

Celebrating the 2026 Thanksgiving lineup, the Green Bay Packers prepared to travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Although both teams looked to enjoy a win on the holiday, they shared the same record at 6-4. For now, the Rams are favored by 2.5 points against the Packers. But with it being Thanksgiving, the past has proven to offer some upsets alongside pumpkin pie.

Videos by American Songwriter

But what about the halftime show? While the teams spend time in the locker rooms, the legendary Irish rock band U2 will entertain fans. Just a few weeks ago, the band, led by Bono, released its first album in nearly three years with Carnaval de Luz. Ready for the holiday, U2 shared a special connection with the Rams and the NFL.

[RELATED: 4 Excellent U2 Songs That Focus on Matters of the Heart]

NFL Turns To Streaming For Thanksgiving Eve Matchup

Back in February 2002, U2 performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVI. It just happened that the Rams looked to make history by defeating the New England Patriots. While favored, the Rams ultimately lost 20-17. Looking to rewrite history, the Rams hoped to walk away with a victory this time around. And with U2 returning to the halftime stage, the night offered a chance to revisit a memorable chapter in NFL history.

As for the national anthem, the NFL has yet to announce the singer who will honor America. Still, with U2 handling halftime, the night promised no shortage of musical entertainment.

Not wanting to miss a single second of the action, the Thanksgiving Eve matchup will start at 8:00 p.m. ET with pregame coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET. Expanding their ongoing relationship with streaming, the NFL turned to Netflix to host the game. And lucky for fans, the game will be included with all subscription tiers.

Regardless of which team walked away with the victory, fans had plenty to be thankful for. With U2 returning to halftime and the NFL kicking off the holiday festivities, Thanksgiving Eve promised to be more than just another Wednesday night.



(Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)