Heading into Thanksgiving week, the NFL promoted several games that stretched from Wednesday to Monday. Add that with college football taking over Saturday, there was more than enough action for every fan. But to kick off the festivities, the Green Bay Packers traveled to Los Angeles to face the Rams. With the game promising more than hard hits, it also marked the return of U2 to the halftime stage. Ready to promote its newest album, U2 will have to wait as Soulidified will helm the national anthem.

In 2024, Malik Heard, Shade Jenifer, Bradley Rittmann, and Landon Boyce took a chance and auditioned for the Netflix series Building the Band. The series followed 50 contestants hoping for a chance to be part of the next big boy band. And for the singers above, that dream became a reality. And not even two years later, they prepared to honor the United States with the national anthem.

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With millions of fans tuning in to watch the Packers and Rams, it quickly became one of the biggest performances of Soulidified’s growing career. Already releasing tracks like “What’s Your Name” and “Man Ain’t Me,” the group was managed by Johnny Wright. He played a crucial role in the stardom of the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and New Kids on the Block. But tonight, it was all about the NFL and America.

[RELATED: 4 Excellent U2 Songs That Focus on Matters of the Heart]

The History Of U2, The Rams, And The Super Bowl

As for the halftime show, U2 was excited to add another chapter in its partnership with the NFL. Back in 2002, the group, helmed by Bono, entertained fans while the New England Patriots faced the Rams. That’s right, this will mark another meeting between U2, the NFL, and the Rams.

Super Bowl XXXVI didn’t end well for the Rams. Although favored in the game, the Patriots walked away champions, winning 20-17. For the Rams, it was a massive defeat after going 14-2 during the regular season.

But now, over two decades later, U2 returned, and the Rams looked to rewrite history. And if that wasn’t enough, U2 released its latest album, Carnaval de Luz, just a few weeks ago. Already peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the UK Albums chart, it seemed like the perfect time to make their return to the football field.

From a rising vocal group to one of rock music’s most legendary bands, the NFL made sure Thanksgiving Eve had plenty of musical talent. And with the Packers and Rams ready to battle, the league hoped to start the holiday with an unforgettable performance.

(Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)