Miranda Lambert has some big plans for her upcoming performance.

The country superstar is set to take the stage midway through the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. During an appearance on the Calm Down podcast, she teased what fans can expect from her set at The Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show.

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“I’m calling it bangers and mash, because I’m doing a mashup of my bangers,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m just gonna do all my bangers from all these years, and keep it interesting.’ I don’t want a dull moment. I just wanna roll.”

During the interview, Lambert didn’t mention any plans to honor Dolly Parton with her performance. However, such an inclusion would be apt, given both Lambert’s noted love for the late country icon and Parton’s past with the Cowboys.

Back in 2023, Parton donned the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ uniform when she performed during halftime on Thanksgiving Day. She delivered a set to remember that year, performing everything from “9 To 5” to a cover of “We Will Rock You.”

Whether or not Lambert directly calls out Parton during her time on stage, the singer wants her own performance to give off a similar show-stopping vibe.

Miranda Lambert Teases Her Thanksgiving Day Performance

Since Lambert’s performance will come nearly two months after the release of her latest LP, Crisco, that energy will inform her performance.

“I’m in my Crisco disco era, my country disco era,” she said, “so there’s some shiny, and there’s some strings.”

Overall, Lambert said she plans to go big for the highly-anticipated performance, especially since it’s her first of the kind.

“I’ve been doing this 23 years, and it’s my first halftime show ever. Isn’t that crazy?” she questioned. “… Especially it being Dallas, my family’s coming cause I’m from 80 miles east of Dallas, so it’ll be fun. I’m nervous, but I’m excited.”

For their part, the Cowboys couldn’t be more excited to watch and see what Lambert has in store.

“The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys’ proudest traditions and one that my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving,” Charlotte Jones, the team’s chief brand officer and co-owner, said. “For 30 years, incredible artists have taken our halftime stage to help The Salvation Army bring hope to millions of people in need. We’re grateful to Miranda Lambert for joining that legacy and helping us continue this meaningful tradition.”

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images