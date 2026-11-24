The voice behind hits like “Mainstreet,” “Still the Same,” and “Night Moves,” Bob Seger left a lasting mark on the music industry. For over six decades, he toured the world and sold a staggering 75 million albums. He also lent his songwriting abilities to the Eagles’ No. 1 hit song “Heartache Tonight.” A member of both the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame, Seger continues to explore his talent. But in 1969, he met bassist Chris Campbell. Although striking a friendship, Campbell became a crucial member of the Silver Bullet Band. Remaining at his side for years, sadly, the musician passed away at 78.

From the late 1960s to Seger’s farewell tour in 2019, Campbell watched the singer transition from hitmaker to an icon. And at the same time, fans could hear Campbell on timeless hits that included “Hollywood Nights” and “Against the Wind.” Speaking with Rolling Stone, his wife, Courtney, announced that he had passed away on Sunday.

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With fans sharing their love for Campbell, Silver Bullet Band vocalist Shaun Murphy offered his support to the musician’s family. “I’m grieving the loss of my long-time friend and Silver Bullet bandmate, Chris Campbell…..RIP. Prayers and condolences to his wonderful wife, Courtney Campbell, and his three beautiful daughters!! I am forever grateful for all the cherished memories I have.”

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Chris Campbell Turned One Week Into A Lifelong Career With Bob Seger

While leaving behind a legacy that would forever link him to Seger, Campbell’s career with the group started after a freak accident. “I was hired in what I thought was a temporary job as bass player because Dan Honaker had just broken his wrist about a week before the Mongrel tour [in a motorcycle accident]. I had a week to prepare. I had to learn this album frontwards and backwards.”

Campbell didn’t waste a single second as he rushed to learn the album. And although the Bob Seger System eventually disbanded, the singer never forgot about the bassist. “Bob called me…I think it was ’71, ’72. He said, ‘I’m thinking of putting a band together.’ I said to him, ‘That’s kind of bizarre, I have a keyboard player and a drummer.’ He goes, ‘I got a guitarist, Drew Abbott.’ That was the start of the Silver Bullet Band.”

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Although Campbell’s time in the spotlight didn’t come without hurdles and setbacks, he considered the secret to touring to be just playing. “We aren’t glitzy. You don’t see any flash pots going off up there. We just do things the way we do. We aren’t really concerned about press agents and all that. We just play. And the older we get, the more fun we have. When you get older, you don’t take it as seriously as you once did when you were younger. If you can’t have fun at our age, don’t do it.”

Seger’s voice often commanded the audiences, but Campbell helped provide the foundation that brought those songs to life. And although he rarely stood at the center of the spotlight, his contributions ensured that his place in rock history would forever be remembered.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)













