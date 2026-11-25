The son of country singer Joe Stampley, Tony Stampley appeared to follow in his father’s footsteps when he moved to Nashville. While still a teenager, he explored a career as a producer, songwriter, and artist. His talents eventually caught the eye of Hank Williams Jr., who recorded a staggering 17 songs from Stampley. Just a sample of the career he left behind, sadly, the songwriter passed away over the weekend, with reports that he died in his sleep.

2026 brought a year of heartbreak for Stampley after he suffered a series of strokes that left him paralyzed. And on March 4, he survived another stroke that caused him to need a feeding tube. With the songwriter spending decades in the industry, he collaborated with legendary singers like George Jones, John Anderson, Travis Tritt, Moe Bandy, Mark Chesnutt, Randy Travis, and several others.

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Taking a moment to remember Stampley, Tanya Tucker considered him a close friend. “Tony Stampley has been a great friend to me since we were 14 and hanging out on his daddy’s bus before the show. We’ve been pals ever since. He was the kindest, most gentle person and always so positive. I loved being around him. Such a talent! I’m so sad and will miss my friend!”

Fellow singer Mark Pope took to Facebook to mourn the loss. “Legendary songwriter and my buddy Tony Stampley passed away in his sleep this morning—I’m not to where I can do a video about this right now, but I will be doing one very soon about my friend and one of the best artists and songwriters there ever will be.”

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Country Music Lost An “Enthusiastic And Upbeat” Songwriter

Tucker wasn’t the only one, as The Charlie Daniels Band took a moment to honor not just his talent but the energy he brought to every room. “Tony Stampley, son of country singer, Joe Stampley, passed away over the weekend. I got to know Tony pretty well in the mid 2000s, although I hadn’t seen him in a while. Around 2004 or 2005, Tony and Dad started writing some songs together. The photograph is from my 40th birthday party in 2005. Every time I was around him, Tony was always enthusiastic, upbeat and he loved writing. Our prayers go out to his father, Joe, and all of his family and friends. Rest in Peace, Tony.”

Stampley’s time in country music didn’t come without controversy. Back in 1984, he helped write “Where’s the Dress.” The song was somewhat satirical, aimed at Boy George and Culture Club. Although George enjoyed the lyrics, he eventually took both Moe Bandy and the Stampley family to court over sampling “Karma Chameleon” without his permission.

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Still, it wouldn’t be a country music career without a little controversy. But outside the courtroom drama, Stampley built a reputation as a talented songwriter whose work found its way into the catalogs of some of country music’s most legendary performers.

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