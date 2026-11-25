Tomorrow morning, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season with a lineup of floats, inflatables, and performers that features Teddy Swims, RAYE, Megan Moroney, and even a tribute to the Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. It also wouldn’t be a parade without Snoopy, Bluey, Hello Kitty, Underdog, and several others. But speaking of Moroney, she spent the last few days preparing for her return to the historic parade. And to make it better, she will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

While scattered showers and frigid temperatures threatened the parade, nothing was stopping Moroney from getting ready for the big day. And last night, some fans got a sneak peek of Moroney’s performance as she stood on top of a float, bundled up with a comfy jacket, hat, and boots. And for the song she decided to perform for fans, she took a trip back to her debut album with “Lucky.”

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Since the release of her debut album, Moroney scored hits like “Am I Okay?” and “No Caller ID.” She also won awards for New Female Artist of the Year, Best Country Album, and the Rulebreaker Award at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. And since 2023, she has consistently hit the road with several tours. But when wanting to celebrate Thanksgiving, she decided to go back to where it all started.

[RELATED: Megan Moroney Turns Vulnerability Into Something Beautiful With Moving 2026 CMA Awards Performance]

Megan Moroney Was Feeling “Lucky” On Thanksgiving Day

Again, Moroney wasn’t the only singer getting ready for her big day in the Big Apple. Looking at the entire lineup of stars, singers, and special guests, it included:

RAYE

Megan Moroney

Teddy Swims

Natasha Bedingfield

Baha Men

Blues Traveler

DEVO

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Feid

EJAE

Mckenna Grace

Indigo Girls

Icona Pop

JoJo

Wyclef Jean

Queen Latifah

Il Volo

Natalie Merchant

Jamie Miller

Ryan Peter Murphy

Leslie Odom Jr.

Keke Palmer

Anthony Ramos

RIIZE

Smash Mouth

Jack McBrayer

Janet McTeer

Melissa Joan Hart

Holly Robinson Peete

Rodney Peete

Megan Hilty, who will lead a special tribute to Dolly Parton

Thrilled to add her name alongside legendary singers, hilarious comedians, and the timeless Dolly Parton, Moroney had more than enough to be thankful for. And judging by her rehearsal of “Lucky,” Moroney wasn’t taking a single moment of the opportunity for granted.

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Ready to celebrate a historic moment, don’t miss Moroney at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock. And for those who might miss their favorite artists, an encore will air at 2:00 p.m. on NBC.

(Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)