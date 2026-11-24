Although the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has become a tradition for many families around the United States, 2026 was different. It marked the 100th anniversary of the parade. A major milestone for the parade, organizers spent months planning every detail. From the float to the performers, New York planned to host not just a memorable show but a historic display of singers that included Megan Moroney, RAYE, and Teddy Swims. But with a storm expected to hit the Big Apple on Thanksgiving, for the first time in over five decades, the event could be grounded.

Ready to make her return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Moroney was returning three years after she last entertained fans along the route. For Swims, he showcased his talent just last year. Thrilled to be part of the lineup, it seems that the singers might want to bring a coat. Besides the cold temperatures, organizers were preparing for winds that could reach 35 mph.

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AccuWeather vice president of forecasting, Dan DePodwin, revealed that the winds could spell disaster for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “It’s probably the most significant chance in recent years of having no balloons.” He added, “The key piece [to the forecast] is the exact speed of the nor’easter as it comes up the coast.” Predicting that the balloons would be grounded during the historic year, organizers, fans, and DePodwin continued to watch the radar, hoping the storm would take a different route.

[RELATED: Every Performance, Balloon, and Float at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025]

Dolly Parton Versus Mother Nature At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Although the balloons might be lowered or grounded, fans will still get to see Moroney, Swims, and RAYE perform. But that was just the start of a lineup that matched the historic milestone. Looking at the full list, it included:

Megan Moroney

RAYE

Teddy Swims

Natasha Bedingfield

Baha Men

Blues Traveler,

DEVO

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Feid

EJAE

Mckenna Grace

Indigo Girls

Icona Pop

JoJo

Wyclef Jean

Queen Latifah

Il Volo

Natalie Merchant

Jamie Miller

Ryan Peter Murphy

Leslie Odom Jr.

Keke Palmer

Anthony Ramos

RIIZE,

Smash Mouth

Jack McBrayer

Janet McTeer

Melissa Joan Hart

Holly Robinson Peete

Rodney Peete

Mother Nature might be undefeated, but it faced the power of Dolly Parton. With the Queen of Country Music passing away in August, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade announced that Megan Hilty would be honoring the late icon with a special tribute. And with Dolly spending decades proving that nothing could stand in her way, if anyone could convince Mother Nature to show a little mercy, it was her.

Don’t miss the 100th anniversary of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, kicking off Thursday, November 26, at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock. And for those who might miss it, an encore will air on NBC at 2:00 p.m.

(Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)