What a year for the Wu-Tang Clan. While formed in New York City in 1992, the hip-hop group went far beyond Staten Island thanks to albums like Iron Flag, A Better Tomorrow, and 8 Diagrams. If that wasn’t enough, the group was so popular that a hedge fund manager spent a staggering $2 million for the only copy of their album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. But none of that compared to being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just a few weeks ago. And hoping to end the year on a high note, the Wu-Tang Clan prepared to celebrate Thanksgiving alongside the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

Although competing on Thanksgiving Day was a tradition in the NFL, the Bears and Lions had more on the line than turkey. With both teams holding an 8-2 record, they battled for the No. 1 spot in the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings trailed both teams with a 7-3 record. Depending on the outcome of the game, the Lions or the Bears will control their division. And if that wasn’t enough, it was the first time in NFL history that two teams were heading into a Thanksgiving matchup with a five-game winning streak.

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Aside from the pressure of the game, the Wu-Tang Clan was ready to bring hip-hop culture to Ford Field. While the group might not have called Detroit home, its influence on hip-hop was worldwide. And with millions of fans, Wu-Tang Clan hoped to turn Ford Field into a celebration of New York’s legendary rap scene.

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From Wu-Tang Clan To Detroit Native

The Wu-Tang Clan might not be Detroit natives, but Antonio Cipriano was. Born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the singer understood the tragic history of a team that has yet to win or even reach a Super Bowl. An actor, singer, and Broadway performer, Cipriano was even a member of the Michigan Opera Theatre Children’s Chorus.

But on Thanksgiving, it was all about the national anthem. Getting the chance to honor America on Thanksgiving Day, the singer wasn’t looking to promote a new project. Instead, he wanted to celebrate tradition, one of America’s greatest pastimes, and hope for a Detroit victory.

The Lions might still be chasing their first Super Bowl appearance, but their place in Thanksgiving history was already secure. With a hometown singer opening the game and hip-hop legends taking over halftime, Detroit prepared to add another memorable chapter to that tradition.

(Photo by Zak Hussein/Getty Images)