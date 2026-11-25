Country music wasn’t Riley Green’s first love. During an appearance on the A Lot More podcast, the country singer revealed that rock music drew his attention initially.

“I always wanted to be Eric Clapton,” he told host Jonathon Buckley. “I always wanted to be a cool rock guy. And I just realized pretty quickly I wasn’t that cool.”

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Even so, Green said that he believes his early songwriting steered the direction of rock.

“I wasn’t think about becoming a county artist; I wasn’t thinking about being an artist,” he admitted. “I started playing cover shows, and I enjoyed playing music. They’d let us have a bar tab, my buddies would have a good time. They’d maybe pay me $50 or $100 bucks.”

Eventually, though, Green “started getting tired of playing the same covers,” so he began to write his own stuff. That’s when country music entered the scene.

“Those songs that came out were very country,” he said. “I was writing about what I knew and how I grew up, so I didn’t really have a choice. I just wrote about what I knew and what I saw.”

Riley Green’s Country Influences

As he developed as an artist, Green took inspiration from some big names in the genre.

“It was a lot of country artists from Georgia that really made it. It was Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Jason Aldean,” Green recalled. “We didn’t really have any Alabama guys that were really doing it. So, all I was really prideful about where I was from. I listened to all kinds of music, but I think that that was probably what influenced my music more than anything with those artists.”

Now, Green has found himself in the same class as those names. This year alone, he released his latest album, That’s Just Me, set off on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, and joined The Voice as a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine.

He’s not slowing down anytime soon. Next year, Green is slated to kick off his That’s Just Me Tour, which will take him across North America and the U.K.

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for SiriusXM