While the world mourned the passing of Dolly Parton, Stella Parton lost more than a sister. Since 2018, Stella has felt the loss of a loved one five times. Between 2018 and 2024, Stella attended funerals for her brothers, Floyd, Randy, and David. And back in July, she and Dolly celebrated the life of their brother Denver, who passed away at 82. Sadly, just a month later, Stella found herself alone when Dolly died at 80. With death becoming a constant companion to Stella, she recently revealed that sorrow filled her heart, but life was for the living.

Although Stella missed her siblings, she often leaned on Dolly’s way of thinking when it came to hard times. Remembering her sister’s optimism, she admitted, “If I envied anything about my sister, it would be her eternal optimism. She’d refuse to look at the bad. Of course I miss [her]. But you can’t revel in sorrow. Life is for the living, and I go with that.”

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And speaking of living, Stella was doing exactly that as she returned to the studio for the first time in nearly eight years. Excited for her latest album, Nostalgia, the project featured a collection of covers by Stella. Currently promoting the album, it will be released just in time for Christmas on December 1.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton’s Christmas Movies and Specials Return to TV This Weekend: Full CW Schedule and How to Watch]

Stella Parton Knows Where Dolly And Her Brothers Are At

Much like Dolly, Stella quickly learned about the music industry. While the sister of the Queen of Country Music, she insisted that she was laughed out of a few meetings. But that didn’t stop her from making her presence in country music known. “I definitely had a target on my back. I got laughed out of people’s offices all the time.” Still pushing forward, she eventually found her footing. And as they say – the rest was history. “Since I didn’t know that I was supposed to ask permission, I didn’t. It served me well.”

Instead of being overcome with sorrow, Stella cherished the memories she shared with her brothers and Dolly. And to make it better, she promised, “It’s not that I feel that they left me or that I lost them. I know exactly where they are.”

With Stella surrounded by a family full of love, faith, and talent, she knew she would be reunited with them one day. But for now, “They’re with Mama and Daddy, so I’m at peace with that. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t get sad…I think if we can just keep hope alive, then life’s like an endless treasure hunt.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)