Suddenly, it’s feeling like 2011 all over again. In recent months, Whiskey Myers’ 15-year-old hit, “Broken Window Serenade,” has experienced an incredible resurgence thanks to some unlikely sources.

The country-rock track reached triple-platinum status this year, a massive feat for a track that didn’t even chart upon its initial release.

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Its first major post-release success came in 2018, when “Broken Window Serenade” was featured on an episode of the popular TV show Yellowstone.

While that prompted some movement for the song’s success, the real impetus came in March 2026, when Nick Jonas posted a TikTok set to the track.

The band itself saw the video, prompting them to comment, “Camp Rock to Whiskey Myers? What a journey Nick. We love it!”

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Southern rockers happened upon the video. It was viewed more than 2.6 million times on TikTok. Not only that, but Jonas’ video prompted more than one million other TikTok video creations.

The month after Jonas’ social media post, the song made its official debut on Billboard‘s streaming chart. In the months that followed, the track consistently ranked near the Spotify Top 10.

Then, in October, “Broken Window Serenade,” which first appeared on Whiskey Myers’ 2011 album Firewater, found itself in the No. 9 position on the Spotify daily playlist.

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Now, the song’s viral success has given the Texas band a slew of new, younger fans.

“Not surprised,” John Jeffers, the group’s lead guitar player, told Rolling Stone of the unexpected momentum. “Nowadays, you never know what the f**k is gonna happen. I think we’re a testament to that. Work. Grind. Repeat. Sometimes s**t happens. Sometimes it don’t.“

For all those newly minted Whiskey Myers fans out there, the good news is that their catalogue runs deep. The band has released seven LPs since 2008, most recently Whomp Whack Thunder, which came out in September 2025.

They’re also busy performing, with a full slew of festival appearances scheduled for 2027. That will start with Franklin, Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in April, and conclude with GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento, California, next October.

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