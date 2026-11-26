On September 29,1910, Bill Boyd was born in Fannin County, Texas. He grew up working as a ranch hand and learned traditional songs from older cowboys. Later, he performed on the radio to help his family survive the Great Depression. He and his band, the Cowboy Ramblers, were pioneers of western swing. They recorded more than 200 songs and hosted a long-running, popular radio show. In the 1940s, Boyd went to Hollywood, where he appeared in six westerns.

Boyd and his younger brother Jim learned to sing and play guitar while sitting around campfires with other working cowboys. By the time they were in their teens, the brothers were good enough to find work as musicians. Boyd was 15 when he joined the Alexander Daybreakers Trio. They performed an early-morning show on the local radio station. Before long, the Boyd brothers were performing together on KFPM in Greenville and WRR in Dallas.

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Bill Boyd and the Cowboy Drifters

According to The Birthplace of Western Swing, the Boyd family moved to Dallas in 1929. In 1932, he played guitar on two sessions with Jimmie Rodgers. They recorded “Roll Along Kentucky Moon” and “The Hobo’s Meditation.” Later that year, he formed the Cowboy Ramblers. While Bob Wills and other early western swing artists fused big band and jazz into their music, Boyd’s band stayed true to their western roots. Initially, they were an acoustic string band. That would eventually change, though.

In 1934, the Cowboy Ramblers recorded their first songs for Bluebird Records. A year later, they had a major hit with “Under the Double Eagle,” which became a western swing standard. Over the next 17 years, they recorded more than 220 singles.

The band began growing in number and status throughout the 1930s. By 1939, they were a ten-piece act with their own radio show, The Bill Boyd Ranch House, on the Dallas-based WRR. The radio show became so popular that they were offered work in Hollywood.

They appeared in six western films in the 1940s. Interestingly, Boyd was appearing in Hollywood films while William Boyd, who played Hopalong Cassidy, was nearing the peak of his fame.

WWII and Beyond

When the United States entered World War II, Bill Boyd joined the Western Minute Men, a group that promoted the sale of war bonds. During this time, Jim Boyd began leading the band while his older brother was away. Before long, he formed his own band, the Men of the West.

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The Boyd brothers chose to end their long-running radio show in the 1950s. However, they didn’t get out of the industry completely. Instead, they became DJs. This lasted until the early 1970s, when Bill retired from the music business. He died in December 1977, at the age of 67.

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