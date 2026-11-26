On this day (November 26) in 1955, Johnny Cash’s first single, “Cry! Cry! Cry!,” debuted on the Billboard country best-sellers chart at No. 14. Despite not climbing any higher on the chart, the single was the spark that ignited Cash’s career. It sold more than 100,000 copies and opened several doors for the up-and-coming singer/songwriter. At the same time, it set the stage for a string of major hits.

Cash had been out of the Air Force for less than a year when he released “Cry! Cry! Cry!” as his debut single. He was honorably discharged in July 1954 and moved to Memphis. There, he met fellow musicians Marshall Grant and Luther Perkins. They formed a band, built a repertoire, and auditioned for Sun Records head Sam Phillips.

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Phillips wasn’t interested in “Hey, Porter,” the first song Cash played for him. He told the group to come back with something that would sell. Cash went home, wrote what would become his debut single, and returned the next day. Sun released the “Cry! Cry! Cry!,” backed with “Hey, Porter,” in June 1955.

Johnny Cash Gains Momentum

“Cry! Cry! Cry!” gave Johnny Cash’s career forward momentum. As it flew off record store shelves across the South, the industry took notice. The single’s success helped Cash land a spot on a Louisiana Hayride package tour with a handful of other rising stars. Later, Cash joined his fellow Sun Records artist, Elvis Presley, on the road. By that time, Presley’s star was rapidly rising. So, Cash was playing to large crowds and converting new fans at every show.

The impact of his debut single can be seen in his next few releases. His second single, “So Doggone Lonesome” backed with “Folsom Prison Blues,” reached No. 4 on the chart. Next came his first No. 1 hit, “I Walk the Line.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1954, a Future Country Music Legend Signed His First Record Deal and Got a New Name]

In 1957, Cash became the first Sun Records artist to release a full-length album when With His Hot and Blue Guitar hit shelves that October.

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