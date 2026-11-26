There is nothing quite like a perfect pop song. When you hear it on the radio or on your favorite streaming playlist, you can’t help but stop what you’re doing and look up. You admire the construction, the glistening sound.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that sparkle. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s that were basically perfect pop songs.

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“Genius Of Love” by Tom Tom Club from ‘Tom Tom Club’ (1981)

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This pop song is so perfect that it has been sampled by several other perfect pop songs and still somehow maintained its original perfection. Indeed, Mariah Carey fans may recognize the music on this track well. It was sampled for her signature 1990s hit, “Fantasy”. But it didn’t take Carey’s blessing to make this track a timeless pop classic. No, it enjoyed that title as soon as Tom Tom Club released it. Just try to put this tune on and not tap your toes.

“I Want Candy” by Bow Wow Wow from ‘The Last Of The Mohicans’ (1982)

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Speaking of songs that induce an immediate reaction. That’s just what “I Want Candy” by Bow Wow Wow is. As soon as this amazing pop track comes on the airwaves, you can feel your mouth watering. You can feel yourself craving a confection. Maybe it’s chocolate, maybe it’s watermelon hard candy. Whatever it is, Bow Wow Wow has you in the palm of their hands. That’s the sign of a perfect pop song. It’s big, bright, and bold.

“We Are The World” by USA For Africa from ‘We Are The World’ (1985)

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There are only a few artists who have written and recorded perfect pop songs. But the vast majority of them were on this song altogether, making it perhaps the strangest and most epic pop performance of all time. “We Are The World” by USA For Africa features names like Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, and Bob Dylan—the list goes on. Written and released for charity, the track earned millions of dollars for those in need. But from a musical perspective, it’s as magnetic as anything ever shared.

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