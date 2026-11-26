Can music work miracles? It’s an interesting question. We think it can, but that should really be the focus for a separate debate. We’re more concerned here with songs that feature the words “miracle” or “miracles” in their titles.

Scouring through the history of music gave us plenty of examples. We chose four. Two of these songs were big hits. And two were deeper tracks that deserve your attention.

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“I Don’t Believe In Miracles” by Colin Blunstone

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Colin Blunstone took some time off from music after The Zombies called it quits following the release of Odessey and Oracle in 1968. When that album’s “Time Of The Season” became a hit years after its release, the original Zombies had already moved on to different pursuits. For Blunstone, the group’s velvety-voiced lead singer, that meant a solo career, one where he showed a knack for fluttery chamber pop. Although he wrote a lot of his own stuff, Blunstone also accepted outside material. Russ Ballard, who played with Blunstone’s ex-Zombie bandmate Rod Argent in Argent, contributed “I Don’t Believe In Miracles” to the singer’s 1972 album Ennismore. And it’s an ideal showcase for his vocal ability.

“Miracles” by Jefferson Starship

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When members of Jefferson Airplane rechristened themselves as Jefferson Starship in the 70s, they found a new musical identity. Realizing that the psychedelia of the 60s no longer had a place on the radio, they savvily refocused their approach to more of a soft-rock vibe. In this quest, Marty Balin was integral. Balin had a knack for the kind of evocative balladry that contained enough musical ambition to let the band keep its rock credibility. When he presented “Miracles” to the rest of the band, they initially balked. But he stuck with it, a great decision. Featuring Balin on lead vocal with some late-song support from Grace Slick, the track sailed to No. 3 on the pop charts in 1975.

“Miracle Man” by Elvis Costello



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The Attractions didn’t join Elvis Costello until This Year’s Model, his second album, arrived in 1978. For his debut, My Aim Is True, Costello relied on a band called Clover, who’d only recently made their way over from San Francisco to England. Since they played more of a pub-rock style, some of the material on that first album veers in that direction. “Miracle Man” is one of those tracks. The song’s narrator is singing directly to a girl who has plenty of other offers for her affection. Costello seesaws between snide exasperation and open-hearted beseeching. In the end, he realizes he might never be enough for her. “Don’t you think that I know that walking on the water won’t make me a miracle man?” he asks.

“All I Need Is A Miracle” by Mike + The Mechanics

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Mike Rutherford liked the idea of keeping busy in between Genesis projects. But he didn’t much care for the whole “going solo” vibe, in large part because he didn’t feel particularly comfortable as a lead singer. When he formed Mike + The Mechanics, he hired two vocalists to remove any possibility of having to do it himself. Paul Carrack sang lead on their debut single “Silent Running (On Dangerous Ground)”. On the second single “All I Need Is A Miracle”, Paul Young took over. Young (not to be confused with the singer of “Everytime You Go Away” fame) was known in Great Britain for his work with the band Sad Café. When this song went to the Top 10 in America, another country got a taste of his potent vocals.

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