These are songs you can appreciate at any age, but they are somewhat wasted on youth. You need time to understand these John Lennon classics fully. As you mature, so do these songs. They sit with us over the decades, waiting for their moment to align with our own lived experiences.

“Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)”

Play video

Starting with a fairly obvious one, “Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)” is a track best understood by a parent. Any of us can listen to it and be moved, but understanding that kind of sacrificial love takes time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Out on the ocean, sailing away / I can hardly wait / To see you come of age / But I guess we’ll both just have to be patient…’Cause it’s a long way to go / A hard row to hoe / Yes, it’s a long way to go / But in the meantime,” the lyrics to this Lennon staple read. This song becomes more and more important every year that we age. What was once a simple ballad becomes a poignant reminder of life’s struggles and the worries we pass down.

“In My Life”

Play video

“All these places had their moments / With lovers and friends I still can recall / Some are dead, and some are living, / In my life I’ve loved them all,” the lyrics to “In My Life” read. This Beatles classic remains one of the band’s most pivotal tracks. Though credited to the Lennon-McCartney partnership, it was the former that shaped this song into the masterpiece that it is.

As we get older, we know what it means to go through different stages of life, make new friends, and leave others behind. That stinging sense of nostalgia is what gives this song weight. Sure, it’s a stunning listen even if you’re too young to know the realities the band is singing about, but it becomes all the more important when we have first-hand experience to tie to it.

“Watching The Wheels”

Play video

“I’m just sitting here watching the wheels go round and round / I really love to watch them roll / No longer riding on the merry-go-round / I just had to let it go,” the lyrics to “Watching The Wheels” read. This song is about Lennon dreaming of leaving it all behind. Though we might not all be able to relate to leaving fame for domesticity, there are universal themes at play.

As we age and sort through our priorities, songs like “Watching The Wheels” become all the more integral to our understanding of the world.

Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images