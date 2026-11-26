Downtime in the 1970s looked much different than it does today: more social than isolated, more natural than electronic, and more outside than inside—though the garage helped bridge the gap between the last two in a particularly cozy way. Whether you worked in your garage or set up lawn chairs and drank cold ones with your pals, the garage has long served as an extension of the family room for countless homes across the country. For baby boomers, these 1970s rock songs will undoubtedly transport you back to your old digs in no time.

“Frankenstein” by The Edgar Winter Group

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“Frankenstein” first appeared on They Only Come Out At Night in the late fall of 1972. By May 1973, this instrumental track was among the most popular rock songs of the day, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a week straight, which, though relatively short compared to other tenures, cemented the track (and band) as staples of classic rock.

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“I Shot The Sheriff” by Eric Clapton

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The first version of “I Shot The Sheriff” came in 1973 by Bob Marley And The Wailers. Eric Clapton released his version the following year, and the track became Clapton’s only No. 1 hit in the United States. The reggae-meets-rock vibe of this iconic cover is the perfect soundtrack for hanging out in the garage, the cool breeze and smell of the outdoors mingling with gasoline and cigarette smoke.

“Sister Golden Hair” by America

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America had no shortage of 1970s rock songs for baby boomers to associate with the 1970s, but there’s something especially garage-y about “Sister Golden Hair”. Like the Eric Clapton cover, we’d attribute this strong connection to the combination of acoustic and electric sounds present in this enduring track. It’s a little metal and a little wood, and what is a garage if not a mix of those two materials?

“Rock’n Me” by Steve Miller Band

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Steve Miller Band was a mainstay on 1970s rock radio, thanks in no small part to songs like “Rock’n Me”. The song first came out in August 1976, and the road-worn grit of this Fly Like An Eagle cut seemed to match the vibe often brought on by the dog days of summer. For many baby boomers, they’ll practically be able to hear the way the transistor radio bounced off their garage walls on a pleasant summer day.

“Grease” by Frankie Valli

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Maybe this one is a bit too on the nose, given that these 1970s rock songs are meant to evoke images of the garage. But where better to listen to a song celebrating grease “being the word” than a garage? Even if you weren’t too mechanically minded yourself in the 1970s, this song has the kind of cool, swaggering strut that makes you think you can actually do anything you set your mind to—cars included.

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