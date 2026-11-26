In a world without dating apps or social media, being young and in love in the 80s was a very different experience. The following rock anthems from the year 1982 captured the essence of what it was like beautifully.

“Jack & Diane” by John Cougar (Mellencamp) from ‘American Fool’

Play video

“So let it rock, let it roll / Let the Bible Belt come and save my soul / Holdin’ on to sixteen as long as you can / Changes come around real soon, make us women and men.”

Videos by American Songwriter

This ode to enjoying the thrills of being young while you can ended up becoming a hefty hit for John Mellencamp (then John Cougar) in 1982. “Jack & Diane” is a heartland rock classic about “two American kids doin’ the best they can.” And it resonated with American kids at the time.

“Jack & Diane” by John Cougar went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1982.

“Caught Up In You” by 38 Special from ‘Special Forces’

Play video

“Don’t, don’t you know the kind of man I am? / No, said I’d never fall in love again / But it’s real, and the feeling comes shining through.”

Remember this Southern rock jam from 38 Special? “Caught Up In You” ended up becoming the band’s first No. 1 hit on the US Top Rock Tracks chart, and for good reason. This song is all about being the kind of person that doesn’t want to deal with the hardships that come from being in love. And yet, the narrator falls helplessly in love regardless. Plenty of people going through young love at the time understood the song perfectly.

“Do You Believe In Love” by Huey Lewis And The News from ‘Picture This’

Play video

“I was walking down a one-way street / Just a-looking for someone to meet / One woman who was looking for a man / Now I’m hoping (Hoping) that the feeling is right / And I’m wondering (Wondering) if you’ll stay for the night.”

This one’s a go-to among rock anthems from 1982. “Do You Believe In Love” by Huey Lewis And The News was a shoo-in for this list, too. This track captures what it’s like to really want to fall in love and find that special person. It’s an ode to loneliness, in a way, and anyone who was young and in love in 1982 resonated with it.

“Do You Believe In Love” by Huey Lewis And The News peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart in 1982.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images