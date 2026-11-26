Everyone knows about the Lindsey Buckingham-Stevie Nicks love saga and the stories behind Fleetwood Mac‘s popular hits like “Dreams” and “Landslide”. But not every fan is familiar with John McVie’s story, who was born 81 years ago today.

McVie, who was born in Ealing, West London, became involved with music from a young age. During his teenage years, he became a multi-instrumentalist, learning the trumpet, the guitar, and the bass guitar before he left school at 17. A major early influence on McVie was Jet Harris, who played bass for a band called the Shadows. The boys that he first played music with in a band-type setting would eventually go on to form a Shadows cover band called the Strangers.

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McVie got his first major break playing bass for a band called John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers. When he accepted the offer, he actually had a job as a tax inspector. John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers underwent several lineup changes and even had Eric Clapton as a guitarist at one point. Two other familiar names who ended up playing for the group were Peter Green and Mick Fleetwood.

Fleetwood Mac and ‘Rumours’ Success

Green, who was the guitarist for John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, was replaced by future Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor, and he decided to go about forming his own band. That band consisted of him, Fleetwood, and McVie, and was named Fleetwood Mac, after its drummer and bassist. In 1968, the band released its first self-titled album and became a national hit. However, about two years later, Green would eventually leave Fleetwood Mac. Christine Perfect, formerly of the band Chicken Shack, would be convinced to join Fleetwood Mac by McVie.

Songfacts: Fleetwood Mac Peter Green named the band after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, but McVie didn’t join the band until four months after they formed, as he was playing with The Bluesbreakers at the time. Green wanted to stay out of the spotlight, which is why he named the band after the rhythm section.

As the story goes, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were eventually invited to join the band by Mick Fleetwood. Quickly, international fame and splendor followed suit. The band achieved major success with their 1977 album Rumours, which is now one of the best-selling albums of all time.

However, during the recording of Rumours, tensions were high. McVie and Christine, who had gotten married in 1968, had divorced in 1976. McVie would eventually marry Julie Ann Reubens, with whom he had his first and only child, Molly McVie.

Photo by: Fin Costello/Redferns