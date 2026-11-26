Over the years, Bob Dylan has come to be known as perhaps the greatest songwriter of all time. Word-for-word, The Bard might just be the best lyricist ever. But he hasn’t just used his powers for himself. He’s used them for others.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that benefited from Dylan’s talent. Indeed, these are three songs you forgot Bob Dylan wrote for other artists.

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“Wanted Man” by Johnny Cash from ‘At San Quentin’ (1969)

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Bob Dylan wrote the song “Wanted Man” for Johnny Cash when The Bard was visiting the outlaw country star in his home in Nashville, Tennessee. Cash later performed the tune just a few days after that meeting when he was recording his 1969 LP, At San Quentin. As you might expect, the inmates in the facility went mad for the song. The concert was a smash success. It helped to cement Cash’s legacy as an outlaw country icon. But the show was bolstered by the track Dylan penned for Cash, which was all about the outlaw’s signature reputation.

“Farewell, Angelina” by Joan Baez from ‘Farewell, Angelina’ (1965)

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Dylan fans are well aware that the Duluth, Minnesota-born artist moved to New York City as a budding artist and soon found a creative and romantic partner in Joan Baez. Well, while that relationship is well known and so are some of their duets on stage, some music fans may not remember that Dylan wrote the song “Farewell, Angelina”, which Baez helped to make famous in the mid-1960s. The track was released on her 1965 LP of the same and today it remains one of the folk star’s most beloved tunes.

“If Not for You” by George Harrison from ‘All Things Must Pass’ (1970)

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When you’re one of the world’s greatest songwriters, you have a lot of friends. And many of those pals are also in the top echelon of musical talent. Case in point: the relationship between Bob Dylan and George Harrison. In the 1960s, the top musical acts were likely The Beatles and Dylan. Well, on “If Not for You” by Harrison, those worlds collided. Dylan wrote the song, which appeared on the 1970 LP All Things Must Pass. And it gave music fans a window into what it would have been like had Dylan been one of the Mop Tops.

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