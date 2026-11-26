Here are three Billy Joel songs that were written about real-life characters. These prove that sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.

“Leningrad”

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Joel wrote this song about Victor Razinov, who was a Russian clown he met after one of his 1987 concerts in Leningrad. During this time, the Cold War had long been underway. Joel ended up writing a song that looked at the perspectives of both sides, the Americans and the Soviets. He uses both himself and Victor as examples. Joel describes how they each grew up and the impact that the conflict had had on their lives individually.

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Viktor was sent to some Red Army town

Served out his time, became a circus clown

The greatest happiness he’d ever found

Was making Russian children glad and children lived in Leningrad.

“Big Shot”

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This song appears on Joel’s album 52nd Street. If you read the lyrics, it’s obviously a song about somebody who seems to think a lot about themselves.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Joel revealed that “Big Shot” was inspired by a dinner date he went on with Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger, whom he was married to at the time. Joel described Bianca as “putting on the ritz” a little bit and Jagger as being kind of fed up with the whole ordeal. So really, it’s less Joel pointing at Bianca and calling her a “Big Shot” and more so Mick having that reaction.

“Captain Jack”

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Joel wrote “Captain Jack”, which appears as the last song on his album Piano Man, about a character he observed from afar. The real-life “Captain Jack” was a drug dealer who operated near Joel’s home in Oyster Bay, Long Island. One day, he saw him selling drugs to teenagers and wrote this song. Joel has described this tune as an “anti-drug song.” He noted that he sees drug use as a “pathetic loser” approach to living.

But Captain Jack will get you high tonight

And take you to your special island

Captain Jack will get you by tonight

Just a little push and you’ll be smiling

Oh, yeah, yeah.

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns