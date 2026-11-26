On this day (November 26) in 1945, Michael S. Omartian was born in Evanston, Illinois. Wearing multiple hats including singer-songwriter, keyboardist, and producer, Omartian’s musical legacy is vast and varied. He is the first producer in recording history to have No. 1 records in three separate decades (1970s, 1980s, 1990s), winning three Grammy Awards for his work on Christopher Cross’ eponymous 1979 debut album.

Omartian has earned credits as a producer, composer, arranger, artist, or musician on albums that have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. A founding member of the 1970s disco-funk band Rhythm Heritage, you’ve certainly heard his musical talents on enduring classics such as Billy Joel’s “Piano Man” (accordion) and Steely Dan’s “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” (acoustic piano).

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In 1985, Omartian was the musical arranger and keyboardist for the smash charity single “We Are the World”.

Today, we’re taking a look at his life and career in honor of his 85th birthday.

About Michael Omartian

Michael Omartian didn’t exactly emerge from the womb playing music—but he didn’t wait long, either. At just three years old, he would walk around the house banging on furniture and humming tunes.

When he was four years old, Omartian learned his first notes on the accordion before moving on piano and drums in high school. Soon, he was spending his spare time crafting scores for a full orchestra.

Inspired by the British Invasion of the 1960s, Omartian hopped a plane to Los Angeles at 20 years old “with $3,000 in savings, no prospects of any kind and just the idealistic enthusiasm of youth.”

As a session musician, he played for artists including Koinonia, the Four Tops, Johnny Rivers, Seals and Crofts, Al Jarreau, and Loggins & Messina.

After spending five years on the A&R staff of ABC/Dunhill Records as a producer, artist, and arranger; Omartian later took a job with Warner Bros. Records as an in-house producer and A&R staff member.

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An Award-Winning Producer

Michael Omartian has produced albums for Clint Black, Michael Bolton, Christopher Cross, Amy Grant, Benny Hester, Whitney Houston, The Imperials, Jermaine Jackson, The Jacksons, Billy Joel, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Cliff Richard, Steely Dan, Rod Stewart, Donna Summer, Wayne Watson, and Trisha Yearwood.

In 1994, he co-wrote “When Love Finds You” for Vince Gill’s sixth studio album of the same name, earning another Grammy nod for Country Song of the Year.

Omartian has also recorded multiple contemporary Christian albums under his own name.

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In 1993, he moved to Nashville from Los Angeles. He has helped to shape the curriculum for the first master’s degree program in the field of Music Business at Belmont University.

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