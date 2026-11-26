Of all the musical eras to choose from when I’m driving in the car, I find the 1980s to be one of the most energizing and entertaining. Sure, the production gets a little cheesy—who really needed all that reverb, anyway? But the melodies are infectious, the drama is intense, and I can’t think of two better requirements for a good car karaoke song. Thus, these Top 40 hits from 1987 have ended up staying on heavy rotation in my car, a charmingly gross little Honda named Rhonda.



“I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston

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In the context of Top 40 music from 1987, it doesn’t get much better than Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”. Houston was at the top of her game, and this track is such a timeless example of the pop genre at its best that it remains a template for all pop music (and beyond) that’s come after it. Do I have the same vocal range as Houston? Definitely not. Do I still try to follow along, key change included, when I’m in the car? Definitely yes.

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“Keep Your Hands To Yourself” by The Georgia Satellites

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For a completely different change of pace, I present The Georgia Satellites’ “Keep Your Hands To Yourself”. This song might have been in the Top 40 in 1987, but there’s no doubt that it came straight from the swampy bogs of 1970s Southern rock. It’s virtually impossible to resist the urge to sing along with the rockabilly yodeling in the chorus, especially when you’re in the privacy of your own car with no one to judge you on how ridiculous you sound.

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House

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Crowded House released “Don’t Dream It’s Over” in the fall of 1986, and by 1987, it was riding high in the Top 40 after peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. All these years later, and this song hasn’t lost an ounce of magic. This hopeful, sentimental ballad is perfect for distracting you from how boring the car ride is for exactly three minutes and 55 seconds as you sing along.

“Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac

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I don’t think I’m alone in saying one of my favorite musical eras of Fleetwood Mac came ten years before 1987 with their seminal album Rumours. However, that’s not to say that I don’t listen to any 1980s Fleetwood Mac. “Everywhere” stays on heavy rotation in my car. Like so many of the catchiest songs by this band, Christine McVie is the primary songwriter. And indeed, you can hear McVie’s signature romantic whimsy all over this feel-good track.

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