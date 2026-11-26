The Rolling Stones may have hailed from Great Britain. But it was their mastery of musical genres more associated with America, à la country, blues, and gospel, that truly set them apart from their peers.

Along the way, The Stones also demonstrated a firm grip on soul music. Here are four songs from their catalog where that style truly comes to the fore.

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“I Got The Blues”

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Perhaps their most varied album, in terms of the different genres that they managed to incorporate within, Sticky Fingers included the soulful gem “I Got The Blues”. The song benefits from several collaborators who did a lot of great work with the Stones over the years. Bobby Keys (on sax) and Jim Price (on trumpet) deliver the brass accents. And Billy Preston goes to town on the Hammond organ. The Stones didn’t often play this song live because it was difficult to replicate the extremely slow pace on stage. In the studio, however, they got it just right. And Mick Jagger, while not quite the vocal powerhouse that Otis Redding was, certainly has the heart-wrenching mannerisms of Redding down pat in this clear homage to his style.

“All About You”

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Keith Richards denied after the fact that “All About You” was a dig at Mick Jagger. The circumstantial evidence suggests otherwise. After all, the song, which hails from the album Emotional Rescue, came at a time when the two men were battling it out for artistic control of the group. And it’s hard to hear lines like “If the show must go on/Let it go on without you” as anything but a commentary on their battered partnership and frayed friendship. Ultimately, that contextual stuff is secondary to the impact the song makes on the listener. It’s the first time that the band handed Richards the solo spot for the closing track on an album. They’d go back to that strategy down the road.

“Worried About You”

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The Stones proved their brilliance in a couple of ways on Tattoo You. First, they showed that they were so great that they were leaving behind tracks that would have been classics for others. And they demonstrated that they could take the unfinished material and add just the right touches to make them great. In the case of “Worried About You”, Mick Jagger handled the latter task, his tortured lyrics and anguished falsetto giving the track a beating heart. But he already had a wonderful foundation. The original track was concocted during the sessions for Black And Blue in 1976. That’s Wayne Perkins, who was then auditioning for the band to replace Mick Taylor, who provides the winding guitar solo.

“Slipping Away”

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Steel Wheels ended the 80s on an up note for the Stones. Which was no small feat. After all, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards spent the decade privately warring and publicly sniping at each other. Finally, cooler heads prevailed, pulling the group out of their testiest crisis. The album that resulted sounds like a bunch of guys all-in for the first time in years. And Richards once again gets the last word on “Slipping Away”. While Jagger never much liked conceding the passing years in the songs that he wrote, Richards never hesitated on that front. His narrator here can tell that he’s on the wrong side of an inevitable decline. The great tragedy, which plays out in every creak and croak in Richards’ vocal, is that he can’t do anything about it.

(Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)