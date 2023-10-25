Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Singer Patti Scialfa “Super Flattered” About NJ Hall of Fame Induction

Singer/songwriter and longtime E Street Band backing singer Patti Scialfa, who married her “Boss” Bruce Springsteen in 1991, will be inducted individually into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Sunday, October 29.

Scialfa, who previously was inducted into her home state’s Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band in 2012, discussed the new honor to the USA Today Network New Jersey. “I’m super flattered,” she said. “You look at the list of inductees and it’s quite illustrious so you’re going, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I’m a little overwhelmed with imposter syndrome right now.”

Among the other Class of 2023 honorees are pop singer Tony Orlando, New York Giants running back Tiki Barber, WNBA player basketball player Sue Wicks, Sopranos creator David Chase, and late U.S. statesman George Schultz.

In addition, Scialfa’s husband was one of the Hall’s inaugural inductees in 2008, while two other E Street Band members also were inducted individually—guitarist (and Sopranos actor) Steven Van Zandt in 2017 and drummer Max Weinberg in 2022.

Scialfa also reflected on being a part of Springsteen’s dynamic group, which she joined in 1984. “You have to bring your best to the stage; that’s what you’re there for. When you go out on that stage, which has pretty much been the same stage for 40 years, it doesn’t really change. That spot, your body responds to that. Automatically you’re in that mode.”

The singer also detailed how she feels about performing with her famous significant other. “When I work with the band, I do like to keep it in a separate part of my mind, in a professional way, really, and not bring any kind of personal relationship to the stage,” Scialfa noted.

During Springsteen’s most recent run of tour dates, which was cut short when the Boss started experiencing stomach issues that needed medical attention, Scialfa sat out most of the gigs to focus on recording a new solo album. She also spent time with her and Bruce’s first grandchild, a daughter named Lily Harper born last year to their son Sam and his wife, Alex Reph.

Scialfa told the USA Today Network New Jersey that taking time off from the tour gave her the chance to record the album at her and Springsteen’s home studio without distractions or interruptions.

“I couldn’t have finished [the record] when Bruce was home because he’s in the studio all the time,” she explained. “So I took that opportunity to do my record.” Scialfa’s last solo album, Play It as It Lays, was released in 2007.

Scialfa revealed that she will be rejoining Springsteen and the E Street Band on the road when they relaunch their tour in 2024.

The 2023 New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and will be hosted by Danny DeVito.

Visit NJHallofFame.org for more information.