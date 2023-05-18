Garth Brooks Unveils 2024 Las Vegas Residency Shows

Garth Brooks is already looking forward to more shows in Las Vegas.

Videos by American Songwriter

As promised, Brooks announced on Thursday (May 18), the same day his new residency Garth Brooks/Plus ONE opens at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 18 additional dates for 2024. The country icon will return to Vegas next spring and summer with shows on April 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28; May 2, 4, 5; June 26, 28, 29; and July 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13.

“Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage,” according to a press release. “No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once-in-a-lifetime performance each and every night…every performance will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience.”

Brooks will be in Vegas off and on for the remainder of 2023, with several dates in May, June, July and December, with one show scheduled in November. “When the 2023 shows went on sale, I felt extremely fortunate and blessed,” Brooks says in a press statement. “To even think I would get do this for another year makes me happier than I can explain. Thank you for the chance.”

Fans who signed up to get tickets to the 2023 shows, but were unable to get tickets, will have first-hand access to 2024 shows with a special fan presale. Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale on May 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Click HERE for additional on-sale date details.

To celebrate the residency, the “Friends in Low Places” hitmaker is releasing a live box set complete with five discs with more than 50 live recordings, along with a copy of his Double Live Album that features recordings from his World Tour in the 1990s. Some box sets also come with the 25th Anniversary Edition of Central Park or the 25th Anniversary Edition of Croke Park.

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images