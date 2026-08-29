Garth Brooks Perfectly Explains Why Country Music Gets Passed Down From Generation to Generation

Garth Brooks is opening up about his love for country music. Speaking to the ABC affiliate in Washington D.C., the country singer revealed his favorite thing about his genre.

“What I love about country music is it stays the same decade, after decade, after decade, after decade, and the listener stays the same,” Brooks said. “The people that are here tonight, their grandparents listened to country music their whole life too.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s a family, and when you get in these arenas, you hear them sing. It sounds like songs that they were just raised on. It’s easy for them, like just breathing in and out,” he added. “That’s very flattering as an artist to get up here and hear your stuff sung back to you.”

What to Know About Garth Brooks’ Tour

Currently, Brooks is on his Blame It All on My Roots Tour. The trek kicked off this month with four shows in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will take Brooks across the U.S., to cities including Denver and D.C.

“It’s fun to get back into the arenas. Stadiums are great, and yes, size does matter, but the truth is, man, the arenas are kind of where we were born,” Brooks said of the arena tour. “It’s a retro tour.”

“’90s country right now is off the charts for some reason, so we’re just enjoying it,” he continued. “We’re bringing back the ’90s tour, all the gags that we did in the ’90s, all the music from the ’90s. This should be fun.”

Brooks announced the tour in July, revealing that it’d be a full-scale return to the arenas that made him a legend.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” Brooks said in a press release at the time. “The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

The shows include the return of the iconic drum pod and the production that changed live music forever. The drum pod dates back to 1996, when Brooks redefined what a live show could be, prompting back-to-back CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards and two Artist of the Decade honors.

Back in his heyday, Brooks produced Double Live, the biggest-selling live album in the history of recorded music.

This time around, the trek will serve as the foundation for Killer Live, a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks’ tradition of capturing history in real time.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach