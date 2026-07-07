“The Retro Arena Era Begins Again”: Garth Brooks Announces Blame It All On My Roots Tour

Garth Brooks is returning to the road. The country singer announced that he’ll kick off his Blame It All On My Roots Tour on Aug. 21 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For Brooks, the trek will be a full-scale return to the arenas that made him a legend.

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“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” Brooks said. “The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

The shows will feature the return of the iconic drum pod and the production that changed live music forever.

The drum pod dates back to 1996, when Brooks redefined what a live show could be, prompting back-to-back CMA Entertainer of the Year Awards and two Artist of the Decade honors.

The period also showed how live shows could live on. The past trek produced Double Live, the biggest-selling live album in the history of recorded music.

Now, thirty years after its debut, the drum pod returns, and with it, the retro arena era begins again.

With that in mind, Brooks will be recording the shows. The trek will serve as the foundation for Killer Live, a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks’ tradition of capturing history in real time.

The show features both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with all seats reserved. There are no pre-sales or advance box office sales. All tickets go on sale simultaneously on July 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

Garth Brooks’ London Show

The tour news comes after Brooks’ record-setting show at London’s Hyde Park, which welcomed nearly 70,000 fans to the venue.

In response to the outpouring of support, Brooks said, “Normally the magic comes from the stage but today it came from the audience. I am shocked at the love that was sent this way tonight!”

After the concert, a mysterious countdown appeared on Brooks’ website. “The future is about to become history,” the countdown read. Fans now know that the countdown was teasing the Blame It All On My Roots Tour.

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Strait To The Heart

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