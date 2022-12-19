Garth Brooks Reflects on ‘Anthology’ Series

Garth Brooks is sharing his voice through the Anthology series.

So far, the country superstar has released three anthologies in the collection that chronicles the early years of his career, but he’s already looking ahead to the next installments, revealing that Anthology Four will focus on the several years he was retired to raise his three daughters in his native Oklahoma. The fifth edition will highlight his three-year World Tour after coming out of retirement in 2014. He’ll bring the series up-to-date with the sixth anthology, which covers his record-breaking Stadium Tour that concluded with a sold-out, five-night stay at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, in September.

“I’ve been in a lot of documentaries, big documentaries that span decades, where the stories that were being told weren’t how I remembered them,” Brooks said in a press release. “So it was real important for these things – for the Anthologies – to be told by all the voices that were there. That’s what I love. So each one of these Anthologies, I think there’s probably at least 50 to 100 voices telling this story.”

He’s also released the Live Live box set that chronicles his first Las Vegas residency, Garth at Wynn, which ran for six years at the Encore Theatre from 2009-2014. Brooks will return to Las Vegas in 2023 with his new residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with 27 shows from May through December. Due to popular demand, the show has been extended into 2024, with dates to be announced in May 2023.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Brooks previously said in a statement. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images