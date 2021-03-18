In a 2021 turn no one expected: Garth Brooks’ late-’90s persona Chris Gaines may be making a long-awaited return. During Tuesday night’s (March 15) Inside Studio G live stream, the country legend took fan-submitted questions, one of which regarding the absence of the Gaines album on streaming platforms.

“I would really really like to be able to enjoy the Chris Gaines album digitally,” a fan asked. “I have it on CD but can only listen at home. It would be awesome for a road trip. Can we make this happen or will it be available in the future?”

As 98.9 The Bull first reported, Brooks then teased a reissue of Garth Brooks In… The Life Of Chris Gaines, saying, “When it comes to Chris Gaines, I can’t tell you anything… except you’re going to have it in every format you can possibly imagine. It’s coming, even in vinyl.”

He went one step further, adding: “You’re going to have Chris Gaines stuff nobody’s ever heard before either. It’s all coming. I love that project, so I’m excited.”

Chris Gaines was recorded by Don Was and released in 1999. Originally, the record served as the introduction for a fictional character (the Aussie rockstar named Chris Gaines) to a film that actually never materialized, called The Lamb. In November that year, Brooks appeared on Saturday Night Live both as himself (the host) and Gaines (the musical guest) to promote the record release and hype the film.

In the livestream, Brooks also revealed he had recently written a “stone country” song with Ashley McBryde. Check out the full stream below.