Nick Jonas Recovering After Bike Injury

Nick Jonas revealed that he was recently hospitalized over the weekend following a bike accident, which left the singer and actor with a cracked rib during a live episode of The Voice Monday night (May 17).

“I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right,” said Jonas holding his injured side, saying he suffered a “cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises.”

“I just want to go ahead and say that,” he added, “in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

Jonas also requested that fellow coach Blake Shelton cut down on the jokes for the evening. “Blake, please don’t make me laugh as much, because it hurts to laugh,” said Jonas. Shelton joked that Jonas was just vying for attention, now that the show is closing in on a winner, saying he was “just trying to get sympathy votes on the show.”

“Yeah, a big elaborate plan,” Jonas quipped back. Jonas currently has two finalists left in the competition, Houston native Dana Monique and 15-year-old Michigan-bred Rachel Mac.

A well known motorcycle enthusiast, Jonas, who started as a coach on The Voice during Season 18, was recently seen popping a wheelie before arriving on set for the current Season 20.

Working through his injury on The Voice, which is now down to its final nine contestants, Jonas is also scheduled to host the Billboard Music Awards on May 23.