Gavin Adcock Turns Born and Raised Fest Merch Into Relief for Victims of Colorado School Tragedy

While the Born and Raised Music Festival offered performances by Treaty Oak Revival and Parker McCollum, the main story over the weekend centered Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan. Playing out on social media, Bryan appeared to disagree with Adcock as he jumped a fence to try to fight the singer. And it wasn’t just any fence – Bryan climbed through barbed wire to get to Adcock before security stepped in. Although playing out on social media, Adcock showcased a different side to himself when he announced a special donation to the victims of the Colorado school shooting.

On September 10th, a teenager sadly opened fire on students at the Evergreen High School before turning the gun on himself. Bringing a revolver to the school, with a great deal of ammunition, the individual shot two students. Thankfully, due to security measures taken by the school, the shooter was unable to gain access to many of the rooms. Still, with two students injured, they were both taken to nearby hospitals.

According to recent reports, one of the victims remained in critical condition, and the second student was listed in stable condition. Heartbroken over the recent surge of violence in the United States, Adcock looked to spread a little good. During his set, he announced, “I think I heard that those two kids at the Colorado school, they’re going to have some hospital bills.”

Not wanting the families to worry about the cost of treatment, Adcock took it upon himself to help. “We’re covering them with the merch tonight.”

Gavin Adcock Offers Prayers For Zach Bryan

As for the ongoing feud between Bryan and Adcock, the country singer explained the situation in a video. Claiming that Bryan was handing out threats, Adcock posted the altercation on his TikTok. He wrote, ‘When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown.”

While calling Bryan “Sack Cryin” might not be the best way to make friends, Adcock added, “He pulls up in a pickup truck outside the gate and starts giving out threats. So I just decided to stir him up to the point where he jumped over the fence. I don’t think anybody’s scared of Zach Bryan. I’m just an adult and fighting him would have only meant going to jail, missing my set, and falling into a Zach Bryan lawsuit.”

Income all the Zach Bryan dick riders pic.twitter.com/9DndQmAo3e — Gavin Adcock Music (@GavinAdcock) September 14, 2025

Making his thoughts about fighting Bryan clear, Adcock decided to take the high road for now. “At the end of the day, I know my decision I made was right. I didn’t take the Zach Bryan bait. And I’ll be praying for him to get better because he sure needs it.”



