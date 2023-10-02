Geddy Lee Announces a North American Tour for His Memoir, ‘My Effin Life’

Rush leader Geddy Lee has a big announcement for his fans. He’ll be heading out on a book tour for his memoir titled My Effin Life, as reported by SPIN. The book will be released on November 14 via Harper Collins.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer/bassist will be out on the road to promote the memoir beginning November 13 at the Beacon Theater in New York City and will end in his hometown at Massey Hall in Toronto, Canada.

[RELATED: Rush’s Geddy Lee Reveals Title of New Memoir]

The quick North American tour will run from mid-November until early December, hitting the following cities: New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; National Harbor, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Cleveland, Ohio; Montréal, Quebec; Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle, Washinton; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; and Toronto, Ontario.

In a release, Lee spoke about what writing the book means to him: “Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past. I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever. There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best.”

At each stop of the tour, Lee will be joined by a special guest who will moderate the conversation. He’ll be sharing stories from his childhood and discussing his time in Rush as well as participate in a fan Q&A session.

Ticket purchases will include a copy of the book. Pre-sale will occur on Tuesday, October 3 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, October 4 at 6 p.m.. Public on-sale will be taking place this Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. A dollar of the ticket sales will be going towards the Neil Peart Memorial at Lakeside Park Fund. All ticket and tour date information can be found here.

Rush completed its final large-scale R40 Tour in 2016. With the band basically done, there were still hopes of them continuing on. However, in 2020, when drummer Neil Peart died from brain cancer, the band officially ended. “There’s no way Rush will ever exist again because Neil’s not here to be a part of it,” guitarist Alex Lifeson said in an interview with Eddie Trunk in 2021.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central