Geddy Lee Teases the Possibility of New Rush Music—so Long as They Survive Touring

When discussing or compiling a list of the greatest rock bands of all time, it might be almost impossible not to include Rush. Consisting of John Rutsey, Alex Lifeson, and Geddy Lee, the group eventually found its stride when replacing Rutsey with Neil Peart. Intrigued by tales of science fiction and fantasy, Rush merged those stories with the progressive rock soundscapes that helped define their signature style. While the legacy of Rush remained in limbo after the death of Peart, the band prepared for more than a new tour, as Lee hinted at new music.

With Rush announcing the 2026 Fifth Something Tour, the band was shocked by the reception from fans. While fans clamored to get tickets, Rush decided to expand the tour with 17 new dates. Rush’s first tour in over a decade, it will begin on June 7 in Inglewood, California, and run until December 17 with one final show in Vancouver.

Marking Rush’s first outing without Peart, Anika Nilles will take over on drums. Excited to stand on stage once again, Lee suggested, “If we manage to survive the tour, go back to Canada, and have a rest, who knows what will happen. But I suspect some music will eventually come out.”

Geddy Lee “Jamming” Once Again With Rush

With Lee set to turn 73 during the tour, the idea of traveling the world for seven months seems taxing. But looking to “survive” the experience, the singer hoped to expand Rush’s discography. And apparently, the idea came to him as a solo project.

“My intent, before we got into this celebration of Rush’s history, was to put some music together. I assumed I would be doing that on my own, not with Alex.”

Getting the chance to collaborate with Lifeson, Lee found himself falling into that chemistry that landed Rush into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “When we started jamming, I started seeing the possibility of doing something. But that went on hold, because there’s too much work.”

For now, fans might not want to get too excited about the possibility of new Rush music. Focusing on the upcoming tour, Lee continues to keep himself open to the future. Will that bring a new era of Rush – only time will tell.

