‘American Idol’ Season 24 Could Be Another Big Year for Mississippi Talent

With season 24 of American Idol underway, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood were introduced to a new group of aspiring artists like Khloe Grace, Keyla Richardson, and Brooks Rosser. While only one singer will become the next American Idol, those who found themselves holding a golden ticket still have a chance to make their dream a reality. But for one singer, Daniel Stallworth, he had the chance to do more than win American Idol – he had the chance to bring a rare victory for Mississippi.

Videos by American Songwriter

While covering Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” is already impressive, Stallworth did it in front of three music stars. Not to mention the millions of people watching from home. Still, not bothered by the pressure, Stallworth captivated the judges to the point that Bryan couldn’t stay seated. Aside from having a natural talent, the singer was motivated by the students he helped teach. “I’m doing this for my students, to let them know you can reach your goals. Never give up. Don’t stop believing.”

Moving on to the next round, Richie saw a bright future ahead for Stallworth. And no matter what the future holds, he promised, “Your students are going to hail you as the greatest thing that has ever shown up in their lives.”

[RELATED: Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (January 27, 2026)?]

Mississippi Could Make ‘American Idol’ History

Although getting a yes, Stallworth’s story might sound familiar to some. Just last season, fans watched as Jamal Roberts breezed through the competition. And with each passing episode, he shared more and more about his life in…Mississippi. Not only did Roberts and Stallworth have a connection with the state, but they were both educators.

Not even a year after winning, Roberts hit the road for the Brady and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour, received a Grammy nomination for his collaboration with Jonathan McReynolds on “Still”, and performed the national anthem during the College Football National Championship.

Having a tendency to repeat itself, history seemed to favor Stallworth for now. Just getting started, the path to the season finale will surely include a few upsets, surprises, and memorable moments. Which will Stallworth land in? Will he bring Mississippi back-to-back American Idol wins? One thing’s for sure – Mississippi keeps turning out serious talent on American Idol.

Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing on Monday, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images)