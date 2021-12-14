George Jones Museum and Restaurant Closes Doors

After six years of being located in downtown Nashville, The George Jones Museum and Restaurant is closing its doors due to outside circumstances.

In a post on Instagram, the venue shared the sad news of the closing.

“The George Jones Restaurant, Museum and Rooftop started with the intention to have a place where George Jones fans could come and share in the journey of Possum’s life and music – enjoy great food, drinks, and live country performances – all with the amazing backdrop of southern hospitality and warmth,” the post read alongside a photo of the museum with the words “Thank You” written over top.

“During the last several years, we have met many of you, shared stories and bonded not only over George Jones but over country music, Nashville, and the spirit of all that encompasses. We are so grateful to all of you for that,” the post began.

It was then that an explanation was given as to a reason for the closure.

“It has been a difficult 2 years for so many – our company has been no different. From the pandemic (and the starts and stops there) all the way through to the 2nd Ave bombing one year ago – we have fought for what is right for our loyal staff and local partners. As many business owners know, between the workforce shortages and difficulty with consistency of products, it is a challenge day to day (to say the least) to make a business viable.

“For these reasons, it is with a heavy heart that we announce we are closing The George Jones Entertainment Venue after a beautiful run.”

The entertainment venue, which prides itself on sharing so much history with so much to see and learn, opened its doors on April 24, 2015, two years after Jones, 81, passed away (April 26, 2013).

“We are overjoyed to share George’s legacy and memory with the Nashville community,” Jones’ widow Nancy Jones said in a statement announcing the opening. “We hope that this will draw George’s friends and fans worldwide to our great city. George and I made this our home, and he would be happy to know that we found a home to continue his legacy in the heart of Music City.”

The 44,000-square-foot property included a gift shop, restaurant, music venue and event space.

“The museum and all of its contents are being handled with care,” the post continued. “There will be more to come on where this exhibit will land next.

“We would like to extend a big THANK YOU to all of the fans, guests, staff (present and past) local partners and friends that have come through our doors over the last few years. We feel so fortunate to have shared terrific memories, food, drink and music.”

Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images