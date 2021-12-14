The Voice Finale: Jershika Maple Takes on Mary J. Blige and Adele for Two Dazzling Performances

Season 21 of NBC’s smash reality competition show, The Voice, is coming to a close, and the remaining five contestants are amping up their games for the final round of performances.

On Monday night (Dec. 13), 24-year-old Jershika Maple brought the house down with two riveting performances. Delivering an impassioned rendition of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down,” she not only demonstrated her prowess as a raw performer, but also her charisma and natural ability to command a room, filling it with her infectious aura.

Maple also made a bold move so far as reality competition singing shows go: she covered Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep.” One of the most famous—and most often covered—songs in recent music history, there’s a bit of a reputation around alternate versions of the tune. See, most of the time, whoever’s covering it just isn’t going to be able to recreate a performance as incredible as Adele herself… but Maple is one of the rare exceptions.

Surrounded by a string section and standing in the midst of ethereal smoke, Maple brought the tune to life, pouring her heart into the performance and endowing the tune with a renewed sense of intensity.

Tonight (Dec. 14), Maple will take the stage again for a final time, performing a duet with her team coach, John Legend. After that, the final five contestants (Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Wendy Moten, Hailey Mia, and Paris Winningham ) will find out who the grand winner of season 21 will be.

