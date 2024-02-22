Pearl Jam Dark Matter World Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates and How To Buy Tickets

Legends of American Rock Pearl Jam have just announced their Dark Matter World Tour set to take center stage in America, Europe, and Australia this summer and fall. Pearl Jam will start their tour in Vancouver, Canada at Rogers Arena in early May before wrapping up their run of dates at the GIANTS Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

Videos by American Songwriter

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pearl Jam is one of the most celebrated bands in music. They’re known as the most popular rock and roll band of the 90s for a reason. They’ve got more awards than we can mention, including Grammys, MTV Video Music Awards, and American Music Awards.

If you want to see Pearl Jam live on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

If you want to see Pearl Jam perform during their international dates, you can get official tickets through Viagogo.

While the band hasn’t announced their setlist yet, we can guess that they’ll be playing songs from their new Dark Matter album, set to come out right before the tour. While fans are excited to hear what new songs Pearl Jam has made, they’re also more than ready for the classics.

Pearl Jam has one of the most exciting catalogs of any band, including mega-hits like “Black”, “Evenflow” and of course “Jeremy”. Pearl Jam is one of the only bands performing that can play their latest hits or their 30-year-old songs and still give you the concert of a lifetime.

The band will be joined by different openers and supporting acts for different parts of the tour. Some of their opening acts include The Pixies, Deep Sea Diver, Richard Ashcroft, and The Murder Capital.

Pearl Jam is one of the most famous and exciting bands of the last three decades and their ticket sales reflect it — if you want to see the band live, act fast. You can buy official tickets to all of the band’s U.S. tour dates through StubHub or by clicking here. To get official tickets to any of Pearl Jam’s international dates, head to Viagogo or click here.

05/04 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Canada Rogers Arena

05/06 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Canada Rogers Arena

05/10 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

05/13 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

05/16 – Las Vegas, Nevada – MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/18 – Las Vegas, Nevada – MGM Grand Garden Arena

05/21 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

05/22 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

05/25 – Napa Valley, California – BottleRock Festival

05/28 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

05/30 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

06/22 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park

06/25 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live

06/29 – London, United Kingdom – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/02 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

07/03 – Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

07/06 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07/08 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

07/11 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival

08/22 – Missoula, Montana – Washington-Grizzly Stadium

08/26 – Indianapolis, Indianapolis – Ruoff Music Center

08/29 – Chicago, Illinois – Wrigley Field

08/31 – Chicago, Illinois – Wrigley Field

09/03 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

09/04 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

09/07 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

09/09 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Wells Fargo Center

09/12 – Baltimore, Maryland – CFG Bank Arena

09/15 – Boston, Massachusetts – Fenway Park

09/17 – Boston, Massachusetts – Fenway Park

11/08 – Auckland, New Zealand – Go Media Stadium Mt Smart

11/13 – Gold Coast, Australia – Heritage Bank Stadium

11/16 – Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

11/21 – Sydney, Australia – GIANTS Stadium

FAQs

When do tickets for the Pearl Jam Dark Matter 2024 World Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Pearl Jam’s shows are being sold in waves. The next batch of tickets to go on sale will be available for purchase on Friday, February 23rd at 10 a.m. EST.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Pearl Jam Dark Matter World Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see Pearl Jam’s tour directly through StubHub for any of their dates in America. If you want to see the band perform at any of their international concert dates, head to Viagogo.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Pearl Jam Dark Matter World Tour?

You can get access to presale codes and early access opportunities through Pearl Jam’s fan club, the Ten Club. Check the band’s official website for more information.

How much do Pearl Jam tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

For international shows, check Viagogo.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 6 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

Viagogo has a similar ticket limit of 8 tickets per transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Pearl Jam 2024 world tour?

It doesn’t look like Pearl Jam is offering backstage passes or meet-and-greet opportunities for their latest tour. Check back later for more information.

While we’ve listed all of Pearl Jam’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Dark Matter 2024 Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest Pearl Jam tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

For shows outside of the U.S., check Viagogo.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.his

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Pearl Jam merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter World Tour?

Pearl Jam will be joined by different openers for the different legs of their tour. Some of the supporting acts’ fans can look forward to seeing for the Dark Matter World Tour include The Pixies, Deep Sea Diver, Richard Ashcroft, and The Murder Capital.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here. To get official tickets for international shows, head to Viagogo or click here.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.