Gibson CEO to Announce 2021 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner

Six songwriters, Brian Estes, Diane Smith, Cameron Burleson, Chelsea McWilliams with Tim Allred, Ryan T. Miller, and Chuck Thomas each won one of American Songwriter’s bi-monthly lyric contests held throughout 2021, but only one can be crowned the 2021 Grand Prize winner and get The Dream Day on Music Row.

The Dream Day grand prize consists of round trip flights to Nashville and two nights stay at Union Station Hotel, a full-band recording session at OmniSound Studios, and a Dream Co-Write with Robert Earl Keen.

On Friday, November 12 at 12 pm CT, Gibson CEO, James ‘JC’ Curleigh will reveal the grand prize winner in a live Facebook event from the Gibson Garage in Nashville. Watch the reveal here.

Curleigh is set to introduce the six bi-monthly winners, share past performances from Maggie Rose, Devon Gilfillian, and Jared James Nichols and announce the 2021 Grand Prize Winner

“Songs start with music and, of most importance, the lyrics,” Curleigh says “Great lyrics you remember forever—they become legendary, they become a part of who you are and what you remember about the artist and the moment you first heard the song, again and again. Lyrics matter.”

Don’t miss the live Facebook event on Friday, November 12 at 12 pm Central. Check it out here.