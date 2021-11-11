Country Star Miranda Lambert Opens the CMA Awards With a Joyous Medley of Her Hits

Wednesday night (November 10), at the 55th Annual Country Music Awards, amidst friends and collaborators and fellow award-winners, legendary country music artist Miranda Lambert kicked off the show with a grin-inducing medley of some of her biggest hits.
Oh, and there was pyrotechnics, too!
Check out Lambert singing below with a full band behind her, moving seamlessly from song to song like, “Kerosene,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Bluebird,” “Little Red Wagon” and “Gunpowder & Lead.”
“How you doin’ tonight, Nashville?” shouted Lambert, the most-nominated female artist in CMA history, to the hundreds on hand for country music’s most glittery night, which happened to fall on Lambert’s 38th birthday.
Backup singer Gwen Sebastian took to social media to wish her boss a happy birthday following the big night. “We’ve shared a whole lotta laughs, tears, shoes, and sandwiches,” Sebastian wrote. “I’m so grateful you were born and that I get to see all of the world’s ups and downs with you. Happy birthday Janice. I love you!”
After the four-and-a-half-minute performance, which earned Lambert a standing ovation, country legend, Luke Bryan, took the stage to host the annual event. He was later joined by his American Idol co-judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, for some good-natured ribbing.
Lambert’s ushering in of the night set the tone of a wonderful evening, which included performances by Jennifer Hudson, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, and many more. To wit, Keith Urban took to the very streets of downtown Nashville, to play his new single “Wild Hearts” while walking down Broadway into Bridgestone Arena.
For a full list of CMA winners, see below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- “Starting Over”
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Carly Pearce
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brothers Osborne
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
- “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Director: Patrick Tracy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen