Country Star Miranda Lambert Opens the CMA Awards With a Joyous Medley of Her Hits

Wednesday night (November 10), at the 55th Annual Country Music Awards, amidst friends and collaborators and fellow award-winners, legendary country music artist Miranda Lambert kicked off the show with a grin-inducing medley of some of her biggest hits.

Oh, and there was pyrotechnics, too!

Check out Lambert singing below with a full band behind her, moving seamlessly from song to song like, “Kerosene,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “Bluebird,” “Little Red Wagon” and “Gunpowder & Lead.”

“How you doin’ tonight, Nashville?” shouted Lambert, the most-nominated female artist in CMA history, to the hundreds on hand for country music’s most glittery night, which happened to fall on Lambert’s 38th birthday.

Backup singer Gwen Sebastian took to social media to wish her boss a happy birthday following the big night. “We’ve shared a whole lotta laughs, tears, shoes, and sandwiches,” Sebastian wrote. “I’m so grateful you were born and that I get to see all of the world’s ups and downs with you. Happy birthday Janice. I love you!”

After the four-and-a-half-minute performance, which earned Lambert a standing ovation, country legend, Luke Bryan, took the stage to host the annual event. He was later joined by his American Idol co-judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, for some good-natured ribbing.

John Russell/CMA

Lambert’s ushering in of the night set the tone of a wonderful evening, which included performances by Jennifer Hudson, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne, and many more. To wit, Keith Urban took to the very streets of downtown Nashville, to play his new single “Wild Hearts” while walking down Broadway into Bridgestone Arena.

For a full list of CMA winners, see below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR