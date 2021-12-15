Girl Named Tom Shares Heartfelt Message with Fans Following ‘The Voice’ Finale—”Our Dad is in Horrific Pain Following Yet Another Surgery”

If you’re reading this, you probably already know who won Season 21 of The Voice on Tuesday night (Dec. 14). If you don’t, then you should probably stop reading right now.

SPOILER ALERT!

Congratulations are in order for the trio from Pettisville, Ohio, Girl Named Tom. The group made history by becoming the first trio in 21 seasons to win The Voice. During the live finale, it came down to the final five. Jershika Maple (Team Legend) took fifth place, Hailey Mia (Team Kelly) took fourth place, Paris Winningham (Team Blake) came in third and Wendy Moten (Team Blake) finished second, handing the win to Girl Named Tom and giving Clarkson her fourth win on the show.

Following the live finale though, the band took to Instagram to share a special message with their fans and supporters concerning the health of their father.

“Dearest fans & supporters of Girl Named Tom,” the message began. “If you are reading this, you have achieved the impossible: you’ve made a trio win The Voice. Not only have we made Voice history together, you’ve helped fulfill three siblings’ dreams & encouraged us to keep dreaming big. You’ve embraced the people we are and the music we’ve created, affirming our belief in ourselves and in what we do. For that we thank you.”

Following the amazing news of their win, the band had some not-so-great news to share about their dad at the same time.

“As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery,” they wrote. “The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room. No matter the result on Tuesday night, we will be flying back to them as soon as possible.”

Earlier in the season, during the Knockout rounds, Girl Named Tom, Caleb, 26, Joshua 24, and Bekah Liechty, 20, shared with Kelly Clarkson that they chose Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” for their Knockout song as a tribute to their father, who is battling terminal cancer.” The performance and their tribute to their dad left Clarkson and the audience in tears.

“Some might think that this is the worst timing – our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for each other,” they continued.

“Thank you to everyone at The Voice and everyone listening now for continuing to love and care for the suffering. We have felt your compassion and humanity throughout this whole process. Not only do you believe in us, we believe in you. Keep being positive, hope-filled beams of light in every corner of the world.

“Of course, this is NOT goodby. We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you. We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!”



Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC