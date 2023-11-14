Watch: Kelly Clarkson and Viral Teacher Give High Energy Performance of “Superstition”

On the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the titular Kelly Clarkson was joined by a special guest during Kellyoke for an energetic rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” Special education paraprofessional Lacey Schaffer-Thomas took the Kellyoke stage with Clarkson for the high-energy performance, dressed in a gold blazer and showcasing her amazing vocals.

Videos by American Songwriter

Schaffer-Thomas recently went viral on social media for a performance with a band of her fellow educators from Fort Smith, Arkansas. She also sang “Superstition” during the concert, perfectly emulating Janis Joplin’s vocals and completely blowing away those in the audience. Motivational speaker Jon Gordon was set to speak, with the band opening for him, and he posted a video of Schaffer-Thomas on Instagram with the caption, “So this happened before I spoke! It was the coolest convocation I’ve ever seen. This band of teachers was epic and the singer was an elementary school teacher who sang like a legend! Someone call the Voice!”

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Brings Positive Energy with Kellyoke Cover of “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield]

The Kellyoke performance was a callback to the original viral video, and Schaffer-Thomas nailed it once again. She has a powerful yet smoky voice reminiscent of Joplin, but her vocals are also wholly unique. She clearly has skill, grit, and a wonderful stage presence, looking right at home with a band backing her up.

On Instagram, Schaffer-Thomas’ daughter, Phoebe, commented on Clarkson’s video. “That’s my momma!!” she wrote. “I am so incredibly proud of her. She deserves all the love she can get after singing for 45 years.” Phoebe also commented that her mother was a professional singer for many years before becoming a paraprofessional for elementary special needs kids. “She’s getting back in to music though with this overwhelming response!!” she wrote.

On the original viral video, Schaffer-Thomas commented, “I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude at all the kind responses this has generated. Thank you so much.” The praise is well deserved, she has a youthful spirit and high energy in front of a microphone that’s contagious. Her unique voice complemented Clarkson’s range and propensity to belt, but most importantly, the two looked like they had a blast singing together.

Photo from YouTube